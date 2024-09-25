Dan Bilzerian Lists Wild Las Vegas Mansion For $25 Million

Poker champ, influencer, and businessman Dan Bilzerian has listed his "adult playground" mansion in (where else?) Las Vegas. It's pretty much exactly what you would expect a poker millionaire's Sin City dream house to be like. Bilzerian has put the massive palatial estate up for sale with an asking price of $25 million.

How massive? The home sprawls across 38,000 square feet of living space, itself on an expansive five-acre lot. It's got seven bedrooms and 12 and a half bathrooms, but that doesn't really begin to tell the tale of what this house is actually like. Nor does the almost unbelievable 16-car garage, as impressive as it may be. The listing describes it as a "one-of-a-kind" home and it's the remarkable array of amenities that make it so.

The waterpark-caliber swimming pool, complete with slide, is really just one of the ways to have fun in this house. There's a golf simulator (purported to be at the cutting edge of golf simulation technology), multiple rock-climbing walls, a foam pit, a field that can be used for baseball, paintball, and any number of other outdoor recreations, a gym, a roller hockey rink, a "gymnastics and jujitsu" room, and more.

Frank Napoli II, the realtor holding the listing, might not be an unbiased observer of the house, but his statement to TMZ on the house's virtues still seems noteworthy:

"In my 25 years of real estate, I've never seen anything like it. The cost of construction was well over 20 million at the time they built it. Since Dan bought it, he invested millions to improve the property even more. The quality of construction and finish work is the best I've seen, with imported materials from all over the world."

Described as Bilzerian's "dream house," the only reason he's selling it off now is his intention to no longer retain any permanent residence within the United States. He's said to be circling properties in Dubai and Bali that may well end up being even more impressive than this one.

You can enjoy the stately pleasure dome of Dan Bilzerian along with interviewer Graham Bensinger in the video below: