Dallas Maverick Spencer Dinwiddie Wants $7.7 Million For Los Angeles Mansion

Back in 2022, before a move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers (and a stint with the Brooklyn Nets in between), NBA star and Los Angeles native Spencer Dinwiddie paid almost $7 million for a Craftsman-style mansion in the LA suburbs. Now, Dinwiddie is back in Dallas, and he's listed his LA digs for sale, priced to sell at $7.7 million.

That's a bit more than the $6.9 million he paid for the property, but it's actually the same price it was listed for in 2022 when he got a deal on it. Known as the "Craftsman Estate," the home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 6,400 square feet of interior space. Here's a bit from the home's official marketing materials:

"Perched down a long private driveway atop one of Malibu Valley's most elevated promontory sites, this newly constructed Contemporary Craftsman home features breathtaking 280-degree panoramic views, 12-foot ceilings, imported finishes & fixtures, the utmost in security, privacy, innovation, and nearly every luxury amenity imaginable."

The listing also touts high-tech touches like a Crestron smart home system and old-fashioned ones like natural gas lanterns and "five stone-clad fireplaces," including one in the expansive 1,000-square-foot primary suite. Other amenities include a home office and media room, a "Great Room" with wine storage, two laundry rooms, a four-car garage, and plenty of balconies for enjoying the view of the Santa Monica mountains. Of course, there's plenty to enjoy outdoors as well, including an infinity-edge swimming pool, outdoor shower (and fireplace!), outdoor kitchen, and a gazebo.

Among the home's numerous finer details are also "solid 8ft Alderwood doors, oak floors, Italian light fixtures, various natural stone surfaces and countertops, Gaggenau appliances," and more. But you really have to see the home for yourself to appreciate it, which you can do by checking out the video below from The Go Group YouTube channel.