Macaulay Culkin Just Sold A NYC Loft He Bought When He Was 19 For A Huge Profit

It's a financial blessing to be able to own a home at any age, and you're especially fortunate if you can do so while you're still a teenager. That's just what "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was able to do back in 1999 when he was just 19 years old and only a few years past his child star heyday. Back then, he spent $1.75 million on a stylish Manhattan loft, and now more than 25 years later, he's sold it for $7.75 million.

Culkin closed the deal without ever listing the property on the market, so details about it are slim. But it is known that it spans more than 4,800 square feet, covering an entire floor of the building it occupies, and at the time of his purchase many eons ago, it had three bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a large L-shaped "living area" that includes not just a living room but also a kitchen and dining room. The building itself near Washington Park also has a somewhat interesting history, starting as a headquarters for the Socialist Workers' Party before being converted to private residences in the 1970s.

Culkin opened up the place to New York Magazine and others in 2016 when he was exhibiting some of his artwork. At the time, he talked about how he valued the peace and quiet near his longtime, at least at certain times of day:

"I'll take walks at 2 or 4 in the morning, because there's nobody out on the streets and it's easy for me to go unnoticed."

Back then, Culkin had been dividing his time between New York City and Paris, but the sale now comes as Culkin and his wife Brenda Song call Toluca Lake, California, their primary home. In 2022, they purchased a five-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion from Kiefer Sutherland for $8 million.