Country Estate That Once Belonged To Late Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Hits Market For Almost $10 Million

Charlie Watts, legendary drummer for the Rolling Stones, died in the summer of 2021 at the age of 80, having kept up time with the band since all the way back in 1963. During one seven year stretch his live, Watts resided in Foscombe House, a Grade II country estate in Gloucestershire, England, and now Robb Report has the story that the property is up for sale with an asking price of $9.7 million US.

Watts purchased the estate in 1976 from writer Derek Marlowe, going on to make some significant renovations until he parted ways with the property in 1983, most notably converting the detached coach house to a standalone music studio. But this piece of rock history was sadly converted again to two-bedroom guest house in more recent years.

As for the main house, it was first designed in 1866 by noted architect Thomas Fulljames. It spreads across more than 16,500 square feet on a total spread of 52 acres. The property's present owner made a project of revitalizing some of the surrounding countryside, planting thousands of trees that surround the home as well as an indoor swimming pool complex, a vegetable garden, a greenhouse, and two ponds.

Foscombe House also boasts plenty of old-fashioned elements, but it's been significantly modernized in recent years as well. You know an estate is distinguished when it has its own website, and Foscombe House is described like this on its own:

"With its castellated tower, turrets, carved Gothic conservatory and Gothic windows, it is no wonder it had Sir Nikolaus Pevsner, the famous guide writer and arbiter of English architecture, in raptures. Sir Nikolaus described it in his Buildings of Britain as 'an unspoiled Victorian fantasy in an unsurpassed situation commanding exquisite views in all directions'. It is so glorious for a residential property, its designer Thomas Fulljames who was at the time the resident architect to Gloucester Cathedral so had access to the best building materials and craftsmen, that it is hardly surprising that some hundred years after it was built it should catch the eye of a rock star."

Rock star or no, you can take a look at Foscombe House in the video below from 2401 Visuals.