Copper Beech Farm, Once The Most Expensive Residence In US History, Now Back For Sale At $150 Million

Back in 2014, a 50-acre estate in Connecticut sold for $120 million. At that time, a $120 million sale was enough to make it the most expensive single residence ever sold in the United States. That record has changed hands since then, most recently in 2019 when Ken Griffin spent almost $240 million on a Manhattan penthouse. But even at $120 million, by our count this estate, which is known as Copper Beech Farm, still stands at #11 on our running list of the most expensive homes ever sold in the United States. However, its ranking could be soon changing! Copper Beech Farm was just listed for sale again with a perfectly respectable asking price of $150 million.

Copper Beech Farm sprawls across 50 picturesque waterfront acres in Greenwich, Connecticut. Imagine that. Not only do you own more than an acre in Greenwich. You own 50 ACRES and they are WATERFRONT?!

The historical significance of Copper Beech Farm goes far beyond its price tag. The property dates all the way back to the 1890s, when it was known as Kingcraig and owned by the wealthy Lauder Greenway family. The estate's 13,000-square-foot main house has been restored by its current owners to its current majesty, with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus, as its official listing from Sotheby's states:

"Approached by a winding 1,800 foot driveway lined with an allée of trees and cobblestone gutters, the house is defined by two French Renaissance-style stone towers, bringing aristocratic refinement to the Victorian-influenced house. The interiors are highlighted by original museum-quality appointments such as oak paneling, plaster friezes, handsome fireplaces and 12-foot ceilings in the main rooms. Showcasing water views from almost all of the rooms, the house is designed to make the most of its spectacular setting."

Outside you'll find a 75-foot pool with spa, a pool house, and a tennis court. There's also a separate carriage house with its own clock tower and a one-bedroom apartment above the garage, as well as a three-bedroom gate house. All in all, it's quiet likely the largest waterfront property adjacent to New York City, and you can feast your eyes on it in the video below from Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's Homes Greenwich on YouTube: