Conan O'Brien Snags $16.5 Million For Carpinteria Beach House

Conan O'Brien, who has been seeking a buyer for his cozy, 2,142-square-foot beach house right on the sand in Carpinteria, California for the last three months, has finally found a satisfactory one. TMZ reports that the comedian has sold the property he purchased with his wife Liza in 2015 for $16.5 million – more than double the $7.9 million they originally paid for it.

The property also includes a separate guest house, both described in its official listing as representing the height of oceanfront luxury:

"The spectacular oceanfront home offers two bedrooms plus a den, full bath with ocean views, a beachside bath for convenience, a massive beachside entertaining, dining and lounge deck, beachside spa, yard areas, surfboard storage, lovely bedrooms, open kitchen, high pitched ceilings, spacious living room, granite counters, tiled floors, tremendous style and quality all with captivating panoramic ocean, islands, coastline and beachfront views through walls of glass!

"The charming two bedroom, two bath guest house is 1,151± square feet, complete with a penthouse style second floor one bedroom apartment with gorgeous mountain views, high pitched ceilings, granite counter tops, bar area, kitchen, full bathroom, spacious bedroom with patio terrace and a quaint office and sitting area. There is a charming one bedroom suite on the first floor with a private entrance for easy access."

There's also a two-car garage complete with Tesla charging station, and plenty of room for more parking behind the entry gates, thanks to plenty of open outdoor space, pleasing to the eye thanks to its lush landscaping and, naturally, that incredible view of the Pacific ocean.

The O'Briens are reportedly moving on up to an even nicer property in the same area, one they paid $23 million for.

Located on the exclusive and luxurious Padaro Lane, the property is a beach lover's paradise, and now it belongs to some lucky buyer who took it off O'Brien. You can see the property for yourself in the video below from realtor Jason Streatfeild.