Colin Cowherd Lists Brentwood Mansion For $11.5 Million

Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd has listed the Cape Cod style mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles he and his wife Ann Cowherd purchased in the spring of 2021, an interval of less than two years. Despite the quick timeframe, he's looking to make quite an impressive profit on the sale, since his asking price of $11.5 million is well above the $6.9 million they paid for it two years ago.

But the Cowherds have reportedly done extensive renovations and customizations on the property in that time, with new paint jobs and stone accents as well as plenty of amenities throughout the 6,713-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath residence, including a refrigerated wine room, a home gym, and even a "secret doggie bedroom" complete with a (purely non-functional) fireplace. And the home's official marketing materials don't shy away from the new improvements it's undergone over the last couple years:

"Stunning East Coast Traditional on coveted North Saltair. This meticulous art filled gem sits off the street with a large gated front yard and an entertaining pool, outdoor living area and more yard in the rear. The classic entry welcomes you to what feels like a brand new home as the current owners have completely upgraded both inside and out with the highest end designer finishes and fixtures."

The listing touts the master bedroom's "separate reading-TV watching alcove" and home office space, plus an expansive media and game room elsewhere on the home's upstairs level. There's also a formal dining room with a reportedly quite expensive Il Pezzo chandelier – it's not known exactly how much Cowherd spent on the home's new improvements, but you can expect it to account for at least a large portion of its almost $5 million bump in price.

You can check out the Brentwood home of Colin Cowherd in the video below, from the Home Sweet Home Productions YouTube channel: