Cindy Crawford's Gorgeous Former Malibu Beach House Hits The Market For Just Under $100 Million

A recent story in the Wall Street Journal reports that a retired hedge fund manager named Adam Weiss is selling a stunning Malibu beach house for very nearly $100 million. Weiss happens to be married to actress Barret Swatek, who appeared in two episodes "Yellowstone," but that's not the only celebrity connection involved in this listing. Weiss purchased the home in 2018 from none other than supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, tequila entrepreneur Rande Gerber.

Weiss paid just $45 million for the property, which means he's now looking to more than double his money. The home's $99.5 million asking price places it among the most expensive listings in all of Malibu.

The price tag isn't the only impressive feature of this listing. The 7,450 square foot home with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, all set handsomely on three acres above beautiful El Sol Beach. Its official listing touts a complete renovation (presumably since the house was purchased in 2018) as well as its "chic style and serene setting with the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow." The listing goes on:

"The main floor is complete with great room combining the living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen and featuring floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors showcasing intoxicating panoramic views and opening to the expansive wrap-around deck with fire pit. The spacious master suite features a fireplace, sitting area, dual spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closet. There are two additional en-suite bedrooms, a media room, light and bright gym with vaulted ceilings, and fourth bedroom with private entrance, kitchen, and bathroom."

Outside you'll also see a pool, a deck, and a cabana complete with its own fireplace, provided you can tear your eyes away from the property's transcendent ocean views.

Words can only do a home like this so much justice, so take a look for yourself at this impressive property in the video below, courtesy of Berlyn Media: