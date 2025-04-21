Christina Ricci Lists Silver Lake House For Almost $4.2 Million

Christina Ricci is one of many Hollywood notables feeling the effects of the Los Angeles wildfires, but not in the way you might guess. Her home in the Silver Lake neighborhood was not damaged by the fires early this year, but the home of some of her family was, and now she needs to upgrade to a bigger home with more space for herself and her unnamed family member or members. So, she's listed her home with an asking price of $4.175 million.

Ricci had plenty of room in the home when she had it to herself. It spreads across almost 3,400 square feet with three beds and four baths. And if the official listing is any indication, she'll be sad to part ways with the home, especially under these circumstances:

"Perched high above the Silverlake Reservoir, this stunning architectural masterpiece is a showstopper, an effortlessly chic and meticulously designed home where luxury meets comfort. Panoramic jetliner views stretch from Downtown Los Angeles to the shimmering lake and snowcapped mountains, offering an ever-changing backdrop of breathtaking beauty. A dramatic glass-encased catwalk sets the tone for this sophisticated home, leading into a light- filled open floor plan where every space is designed to captivate. The expansive dining area and chef's dream kitchen featuring a Sub-Zero fridge, Miele appliances (including a built-in coffee machine), custom cabinetry, and a striking center island seamlessly flow into the living area, anchored by a sleek fireplace. Walls of sliding glass dissolve the boundary between indoors and out, inviting you onto a sun-drenched private deck and a spectacular rooftop terrace, perfect for entertaining or simply soaking in the unforgettable sunsets."

Some of the other features of the home include a fully integrated home automation system, a floating staircase, a fireplace, and a "designer laundry room." Then there are the outdoor features: A swimming pool spa with a great view of the Los Angeles skyline, environmentally sustainable artificial turf, and a few different kinds of citrus trees.

It's not known whether Ricci has another place picked out for her and her displaced family, but this home seems to be just a little too cramped. You can check it out for yourself in the video below: