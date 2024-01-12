Christina Milian And Matt Pokora List Los Angeles Home With $4.7 Million Asking Price

Music biz power couple Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are ready to move on from the lovely home in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles they purchased in 2021. The couple have listed the property with an asking price of $4.7 million, a bit more than the $4.3 million they spent on it.

The contemporary style house has nearly 5,000 square feet of interior space with five beds and five and a half baths. Its official listing goes on:

"Don't miss the opportunity to own this new build, modern masterpiece on a premier street in the iconic Beverly Grove! This gated home boasts an incredible open floor plan with walls of windows and Fleetwood sliders bursting with natural light and impressive privacy hedges surrounding you. This stunning home provides the best of modern living, comfort and privacy and features an expansive roof top deck with fire pit offering 360 degree views of all of LA including Downtown, Griffith Observatory, Hollywood sign, Sunset Strip and the world famous Hollywood Hills…Spacious primary suite with vaulted custom ceilings and spa like bath with massive walk in shower, soaking tub and two large custom designed walk in closets."

Amenities also mentioned by the listing include a home theater, wine room, and premium chef's kitchen, as well as advanced smart home automation. Then there are the outdoor features: "an impressive outdoor oasis with custom built pool, Outdoor kitchen and cozy covered patio with fire pit making it the perfect place to host gatherings with loved ones or simply enjoy the comforts of home," per the listing.

Throw in a direct-access garage with space for two cars and you have an idea of this LA gem. For an even better idea, take a look at the video below, courtesy of the Alex and Deanna YouTube channel: