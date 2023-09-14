Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Seek $32 Million For Pacific Palisades Mansion

Hollywood power couple Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have been renovating their impressive Pacific Palisades estate for about two years, and now they're ready to receive the fruits of their labors, if they're able to find a buyer at their $32 million asking price. That's according to a Realtor.com report that the pair have listed the hillside property they purchased in the summer of 2018 for a little over $15.6 million.

The 12,900-square-foot home with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms technically dates back to 1995, but it seems that Pratt and Schwarzenegger remodeled it so extensively that it might as well be a brand-new house. Its official real estate listing has it having been constructed in 2021, and the home has been a fixture of the couple's social media accounts over the course of their renovation project. And it was also featured on an episode of the Netflix home renovation reality series "Get Organized with The Home Edit."

The listing goes on:

"One of a kind architectural masterpiece in the Pacific Palisades just minutes from The Village. Jet Liner views from the Los Padres Mountains to the coastline of Santa Monica Bay and "Queens Necklace" of distant Palos Verdes. With no expense spared, this property boasts luxury quality construction, with grand scale and volume throughout, flooded with fresh air and brilliant Southern California sunlight…For the ultimate relaxation and wellness experience, the estate features a fully equipped gym along with a world class spa with teak wood details, including a hot and cold plunge, steam room, and sauna."

The listing goes on to specify numerous amenities that show that "no expense spared" is not just a figure of speech. These include a "full size movie theater" and a Trackman brand golf simulator, plus a saltwater pool and the expected smart home controls and security system.

The couple reportedly camped out at Pratt's large ranch on the San Juan Islands off of Washington state while those extensive renovations were completed.