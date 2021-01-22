Chris Paul Sells His $8 Million Houston Mansion

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has become a part-time residential real estate baron over the last few years, having bought and sold several properties in both Texas and California. The latest is his 10,000-square-foot estate in Houston for an undisclosed amount, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, a home he first listed for sale back in the summer of 2019 for $8.3 million.

The home's list price saw three separate price drops over the next year, having most recently been listed for $7.2 million. That's not too much higher than the home's last list price before it was acquired by Paul in the first place, in the spring of 2018, so the assumption is that he probably didn't make too much profit in the deal – not that he's likely to lose much sleep over that as one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

As for the house itself, it's got five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, located in the Greater Uptown area of Houston. Here's how the home was described in official marketing materials from Compass Houston Real Estate:

"Picturesque modernism partnered with Old World Mediterranean is the essence of this spectacular home. Courtyard laced w/olive trees and koi pond introduces the Bayou Woods estate. Steel framed Crittal windows allow a wealth of natural light to overtake the residence imparting breathtaking views of the limestone edge pool, fire pit, pool house and ¾ acre grounds. Texas Limestone, 200 year old farmhouse oak beams and French imported clay roof tiles, add layers of character to the Lauren Rottet designed home. Double-sided marble fireplace unites the living room & dining room that is accompanied by 750 bottle temperature controlled wine case. Family room interconnects with the view-filled BKFT room and kitchen that features stainless steel countertops, top tier Miele appliances, concealed 48″ Subzero refrigerator & marble-top island. 4 ensuite bedrooms + divinely appointed living quarters; all have a private terrace. Library, study, game room & enormous theatre."

Compass Houston also provides a nice video tour of the now-former Chris Paul mansion, and you can check it out for yourself below: