Chris Hemsworth Might Be Buying This $50 Million Sydney Mansion

It hasn't been all that long since Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky finally finished the renovations of their lavish Byron Bay mansion and the celebrity couple may be on the move again. Sources say the "Thor" actor and his bride are interested in a flashy waterfront mansion called Nautilus that has a price tag equal to $50 million USD.

The home has six kitchens, a wine cellar, a lap pool, a high-tech movie theatre, an enormous garage, and 23 bathrooms. Local realtors in Sydney, Australia report that Hemsworth has visited the stunning property on several occasions. The home, which is located in Burraneer Bay, cost $30 million to build and took four years to complete. The home was created by leveling the buildings on three blocks to develop the more than 48,000 square foot estate.

The Burraneer Bay estate features high-end amenities including a wine cellar that has a lounge area with two chairs and a table, ideal for enjoying wine in an environment similar to a wine tasting lounge. The master suite features a fireplace and expansive views of the water as well as a separate room billed as an executive retreat. The master bath features limestone, a steam shower, and a sunken bath that looks out over the garden and the water of Port Hacking. The mansion has a separate wing for children and guests with four ensuite bathrooms, a living room with an 85″ TV, and a kitchenette. This wing also has access to a sporting field ideal for a family game of soccer.

Outside the entertaining level includes a two-lane bowling alley, a seven-person Jacuzzi, and a sunken lounge with a fireplace and 85″ television. The glass doors open completely to blend the indoors with the outdoor and allow easy access to the BBQ, lawn, garden, and pool. The garage is a dream for a car collector with its 20-car capacity.

If Hemsworth and Pataky buy this property, they will have their own day spa that was created using 10-millimeter mosaic glass tiles and featuring a massage room, a Turkish steam room with seating for 9, and a shower as well as a separate shower and bathtub. The home gym features a full range of equipment as well as a studio for Yoga or Pilates and his and hers changing rooms.

Hemsworth and Pataky just finished $18 million in renovations on their Byron Bay home in January 2021. Their current home is worth an estimated $30 million and has six bedrooms, a media room, gym, steam room, game room, two-lane bowling alley, and an expansive patio and yard. The home is also solar-powered. The couple bought the property in 2014 for $7 million. In 2016, they decided to knock down the original house and build the current one. Construction started in March 2017 and took nearly four years to complete.