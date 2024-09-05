Chicago's Own "Batcave" Can Be Yours For $2.5 Million

A custom-designed residence inspired by the one underneath stately Wayne Manor outside Gotham City has now hit the open market with an asking price of $2.5 million, according to Robb Report. It's known as, yes, the Batcave, and it's the work of interior designer (and winner on reality TV show "American Dream Builders") Lukas Machnik and his partner, artist Lonney White.

Machnik took a Chicago warehouse space from the 1920s and turned it into a Batman-inspired dream home that doesn't quite feel real in the best way. Three bedrooms and five baths spread across 7,400 square feet of living space are joined by office space, an artist's studio, and much more, and the residence feels engineered for architectural stardom. And it's certainly achieved that, having become a popular space for photoshoots and featured on the TV series "The Chi."

Here's how this one-of-a-kind living and entertaining space is described in its official listing:

"One of the most sophisticated single family homes in all of Chicago! Bow-truss industrial warehouse rehabbed into a work of art with artist studio, private office spaces, and a grand open floor plan for the utmost in entertaining. Custom designed by nationally renowned designer with an eye towards details. Custom finishes everywhere including a 40′ NanaWall glass doors that open up to a beautifully landscaped yard with custom built-in seating and dining, fire pit, sprinkler system, electric gate access, secured parking and privacy hedge. Custom steel cabinetry and door frames, gallery lighting, Venetian plastered walls, too much to list!! Ultimate privacy on a 92 front foot lot. Unlike anything you will ever see!"

A true art-lovers home, Eugene Fu of Christie's International Real Estate told Robb Report that for an additional (an undisclosed) cost on top of the asking price, the buyer of the Chicago Batcave can also purchase all the unique artwork currently occupying the property — no word on whether that includes any crimefighting equipment as well.

A home like this really needs to be seen for itself, and you can do just that by checking out the video below from Erik Von Conover on YouTube: