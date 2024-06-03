Chicago's Famed "Home Alone" House Hits Market For $5.25 Million

A treasured piece of movie history has hit the Chicagoland real estate market. It's the astoundingly large house featured in exterior (and a few interior) shots of the McAllister home in "Home Alone," located, in real life, in Winnetka, Illinois, outside of Chicago, which has recently been put up for sale with an asking price of $5.25 million.

That's almost $4 million more than the $1.6 million Tim and Trisha Johnson, the property's current owners, paid for it back in 2012, and according to Trisha, the house's Hollywood pedigree still attracts plenty of tourists and fans. "Sometimes we'll hear the Kevin scream," she said. "It's a lot of fun to see people as excited as they are, just to see my house."

The Johnsons reportedly oversaw extensive renovations on the home during their residence, but it's still recognizably the house from "Home Alone," which probably has the added benefit of acting as a subtle deterrent for any would-be burglars. The house was first constructed about a century ago and has five bedrooms across approximately 5,700 square feet — perfect for any large family with enough kids that one gets lost in the shuffle every once in a while.

One distinctive feature of the home is a private theater with its own "Home Alone" themed decorations, including a giant LEGO minifig depicting Kevin (Macaulay Culkin's character) from the movie. That was one of the Johnsons' additions to the house, which also included an outdoor sports court.

Most of the film was shot on a soundstage, but some of the home's interiors were used in the film as well, including its living room and staircase (with an added ramp for the movie's sledding gag). So it would be a shame if whoever ends up owning the home next is not a fan of "Home Alone" and thus unable to appreciate the property's status as one of the world's largest pieces of movie memorabilia.