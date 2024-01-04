Charlie Puth Seeks $17 Million For Beverly Hills Mansion

An expansive mansion in the mid-century modern style and located in Beverly Hills has been put up for sale by musician Charlie Puth. Puth is seeking $17 million for the home, and if he finds a buyer at that price he'll be making a profit of around $8 million compared to the $9 million he paid for it back in 2017.

As for the home itself, it dates back to 1965 but was recently renovated, and stands as one of the few two-story homes in the gated community of Trousdale Estates. It's the handiwork of architect Rex Lotery, who also happened to design a compound nearby for Elvis and Priscilla Presley back in the day.

Here is a photo slideshow of the home:

Here are some additional details of the home courtesy of its official listing:

"An incredible property completely private and situated behind gates with a large motorcourt. Interiors feature incredible courtyards and dramatic volumes of space and have the perfect flow for intimate or large scale entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with commercial appliances, family room, dining room, and striking 2-story living room. Spectacular primary suite with spa-like bath, office, studio, and much more. Incredible backyard including pool, firepit, fountains, and beautiful covered areas for gracious entertaining. Truly iconic in every detail."

Some of those details include a sculptural chandelier, floor-to-ceiling windows, and plenty of elegant stone. There's also plenty of green space (at a premium in such a ritzy area), and some fantastic canyon views.

Puth will be making a decent profit if he sells the house for $17 million, but with luxury real estate seeing a marked cooling off trend in recent months, that might take a while. Or, alternatively, he might end up accepting a lower price for the home. As of this writing, there's no word yet on whether he's planning to leave Los Angeles, relocate to a different neighborhood, or even move somewhere else nearby.