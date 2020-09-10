Charli XCX Puts Los Angeles Home Up For Sale At $3.65 Million

After five years, singer Charli XCX has decided to let go of her English Tudor style home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. She's reportedly listed the home for $3.65 million, which, if she's able to find a buyer at that price, will mean a tidy profit against the $2.815 million she paid for the house back in 2015.

The house is stacked on three levels and spread across 4,423 square feet with room for four bedrooms, four baths, and amenities like three brick fireplaces and the ground level which serves as a speakeasy-style home movie theater with its own private entrance.

The home's official listing goes on:

"Stunning 1927 English Tudor Revival, nestled in Beachwood Canyon- truly rare estate exudes old Hollywoodland glamour & LA's best Storybook charm. Touches of fantasy delight throughout the estate including floor to ceiling diamond-paned windows, hand-carved dark wood doors & beams, & 3 whimsical brick fireplaces. Smart floorplan w/lots of usable space, both grand & cozy, perfect for a practical modern WFM & outdoor entertaining lifestyle. Dramatic living room w/soaring ceiling, large private study, dining room, & tv room wrap around the picturesque courtyard at the heart of the property & beautifully meld w/ the surrounding gardens. Bright & heavenly, the updated kitchen is complete with a gorgeous window seat & smooth flow to breakfast room. True Master en-suite w/canted ceilings, captivating chandelier, original bath, & 2 bdrms w/jack-&-jill bath. "Speakeasy" w/own guest quarters & entrance & home cinema. Large lot (2 parcels) w/expansive deck+hot tub. Private w/Celebrity Pedigree."

The historic property is located in the Brentwood area, more specifically the gated community once known as "Hollywoodland" and located beneath the famous Hollywood sign.

In an interview with Architectural Digest last year, XCX spoke about the house in positive and personal terms:

"I liked that this was an old place and immediately loved it. I love the dark wood. I love that it's a little creepy and weird. It just felt really right for me."

