Cash Her Out: Danielle Bregoli Lists Boca Raton Mansion For $8 Million

On July 4, 2015, Jason Pierre-Paul was at a Fourth of July BBQ with 50 family members in his hometown of Deerfield Beach, Florida. As would be expected of an NFL star attending a Fourth of July party in his hometown, Jason showed up in a U-Haul van filled with $1,000 worth of fireworks. At the end of the night, one of those fireworks exploded in Jason's hand, gruesomely mangling several fingers and causing extreme burns on his right arm. His index finger was completely gone and most people assumed his career was over. Thankfully, he made an amazing comeback and went on to play through the 2022 season. Jason earned $104 million in salary during his career and he's actually still technically on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad.

Not long after Jason's fireworks accident, a 13-year-old Florida teen taped a segment for "Dr. Phil." The segment was called "I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime."

After the segment aired, and clips went viral on YouTube, that 13-year-old's life changed forever. Of course, we are talking about Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, aka the "Cash me Ousside" girl. In the years after her Dr. Phil segment, Danielle launched a rap career and collected tens of millions of social media fans. All before turning 18.

Meanwhile, in 2017, just before moving from the Giants to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason paid $2.3 million for a 7-bedroom, 9,000 square-foot mansion in Boca Raton, Florida. He lived there for a few years, performed a full renovation, and listed it for sale in January 2022 for $6.25 million.

Danielle Bregoli turned 18 in March 2021. She joined OnlyFans a few weeks later. Within 24 hours she made over $1 million. Over the next year, Danielle grossed $50 million off the risqué platform.

In March 2022, Danielle bought herself a 19th birthday present: She bought Jason Pierre-Paul's Boca mansion for $6.1 million.

And now she's looking to cash out. Danielle just listed the mansion for $7.89 million. Here is a video tour from when Jason listed it back in January 2022:

It's not clear if Danielle has acquired a new mansion. Just last week Danielle revealed that she is pregnant. Maybe she needs even more than 9,000 square feet of living space now?