Casa Maranello, A Ferrari-Inspired Dream Palace In Florida, Just Sold For $55 Million

Developer Aldo Stark spent untold millions on a dream project in Delray Beach, Florida: Casa Maranello. Named for the Italian city where the legendary Ferrari factory is located, the 22,000-square-foot mansion is a dream home for Ferrari fanatics like Stark. He had the property developed and built on spec, listing it in November of last year, and now an unnamed buyer has snapped it up for $55 million — its full asking price and a record for the area.

Described in its official listing as "a true paradise for the discerning Ferrari enthusiast," Casa Maranello has a lot more to recommend it than just a few visual allusions to the Ferrari brand. The listing went on:

"This trophy estate exudes timeless elegance, seamlessly blending unparalleled architecture, exquisite design, and superior craftsmanship by Aldo Stark in collaboration with Prestige Design Homes. Located in the prestigious Stone Creek Ranch, Delray Beach's 'Billionaire's Row,' this estate redefines luxury living. Designed for the discerning few, every corner of Casa Maranello is a statement of elegance, opulence, and innovation."

The mansion has six bedroom suites, two listed as "primary sanctuaries," but all at a luxury resort level of comfort. There's a 95-foot swimming pool and a Bulgari-inspired spa, expansive sports areas with facilities for soccer, basketball, pickleball, and putting, and a "Grand Salon" with custom-designed crystal chandeliers. But for the serious car collector (something the buyer of the home would almost have to be), the most striking feature of Casa Maranello is likely the home "auto gallery," where you can display up to 12 cars and enjoy the sight of them from your living room.

It is truly a mansion you have to see to believe, and luckily, you can do just that by checking out the video below from the YouTube channel of luxury real estate expert Senada Adžem. Take a look: