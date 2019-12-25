Cardi B And Offset Just Bought This $6 Million Atlanta Mansion

Cardi B and Offset are the reigning king and queen of hip-hop. And what does every king and queen need? A castle. Well, good news! Because Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzarand) and Offset (real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus) just bought a home in suburban Atlanta that can only be described as a freaking castle.

Located in Sandy Springs, Georgia roughly 20 minutes outside of Atlanta, Cardi and Offset showed off their mansion earlier tonight in a series of Instagram videos that set the social media world on fire.

The transaction must have JUST gone down because the property hasn't officially closed in the multiple listing service.

The house was most-recently listed for $5.795 million, but it's not clear how much Cardi and Offset paid. It's been on the market for 266 days as of this writing, so it's doubtful they paid full price.

Offset and Cardi currently have a combined net worth of $50 million, with $24 coming from Cardi and $26 coming from Offset.

With five bedrooms and ELEVEN bathrooms, Cardi and Offset's new 22,000 square-foot house sits on 6 acres. Other features include an 1,800 bottle wine cellar, infinity pool, marble EVERYTHING and (believe it or not) a below-ground gun range.

What do you think? If you and your spouse were worth a combined $50 million, where would you live and what would your house look like?