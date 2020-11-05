Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden Spend $14.7 Million On Beverly Hills Spread

Film star Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte frontman, Benji Madden, married in 2015, had been living together in the Coldwater Canyon property Diaz bought from Candice Bergen back in 2010, but now Dirt.com reports that they've made an upgrade by purchasing a Beverly Hills compound for nearly $15 million, where they have more space and more famous neighbors.

One of those neighbors is KISS Demon Gene Simmons, who recently announced his intention to leave California for less heavily taxed pastures. But some of the other big names that will serve as Diaz and Madden's new neighbors include Vin Diesel, Kate Upton, John Mayer, and more.

As for the property itself, it's a true celebrity compound tucked away behind a large gate that provides both security and privacy (and plenty more of the former courtesy of an on-site security detail that's reportedly on watch 24 hours a day). It takes up 1.7 acres of sunny 90210 real estate with a large, palatial main house as well as a detached guest house.

Here's how the property was described in a previous listing:

"Sophisticated custom architectural farmhouse estate perfectly situated at the top of long gated double wide driveway w/ guard house/ bath. This stunning compound sits on 1 2/3 fully landscaped acres creating a lush backdrop for this sun-filled resort-like compound. 8 minutes to the Beverly Hills Hotel and 20 min to Van Nuys airport. Exceptional floor plan w/ high ceilings, fml living room & beamed ceilings. Fml dining rm w/ built-in wine room & fam room, eat-in kitchen w/ large center island & dining area w/ french doors opening on both sides to the pool. Oversized master/guest ste down w/ french doors opening to the yard, theater room w/ full bath (can be 8th bedr). Upstairs master ste w/FP, stunning his/her baths and walk-ins w/ marble shower & soaking tub. Third master sized ste up. Smart home w/all suites having custom architectural details. Sep full size guest/home office. Spectacular pool w/ waterfalls."

Take a look at the new home of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden below, from Mike Helfrich on Vimeo: