Cameron Diaz And Benji Madden List Benedict Canyon Estate For Almost $18 Million

Back in 2020, showbiz couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden paid $14.7 million for a beautiful farmhouse-style mansion in the ritzy Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills. Now, they are looking to part ways with the place, putting it back on the market with an asking price of $17.8 million.

The home boasts nearly 9,700 square feet of interior living space, with seven beds and nine baths. It sits on a spacious 1.7-acre lot described in official marketing materials as being gated and marked by "lush foliage and total privacy," exactly the kind of place you would expect a celebrity married couple to call home. Here's more:

"Exceptional floor plan and scale w/ high ceilings and natural light. Living room with beamed ceiling and fireplace. Double height family room with fireplace, large picture windows & beamed ceilings. Formal dining room with built in cabinetry. Beautiful chef's eat-in kitchen w/ large center island & dining area w/ French doors opening on both sides to the pool and a courtyard patio. Media/theatre room with bath, a great office or optional 1st floor primary suite (7th bedroom) with separate entrance."

The property also has its own separate guest house that can also be used as a home office. There's a garage with room for three cars plus extra space for storage and receiving parcels or any other garage-type handiwork you may wish to embark upon. Then there's the deluxe swimming pool, complete with waterfalls, and plenty of walking paths outside.

The "Charlie's Angels" star and Good Charlotte frontman own plenty of other luxury properties, so it stands to reason they can afford to say goodbye to this one. They spent almost $13 million on a Montecito compound in 2022, own a $9.5 million condo in New York, and Diaz has had a home in the Hollywood Hills for many years. The listing also comes as Diaz is attempting a comeback to feature films, with a role announced in the upcoming "Back in Action" for Netflix and a fifth installment in the animated "Shrek" franchise.

Take a look at the hopefully soon-to-be-former Diaz/Madden place in the video below from Mike Helfrich on Vimeo: