Calvin Harris Seeks $25 Million For Massive Beverly Hills Mansion

By on December 8, 2022 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

DJ Calvin Harris has been spending more and more time in in Europe lately, and evidently he sees less of a need to maintain such a large residence in Beverly Hills. How large? Harris has listed his 16,300-square-foot pad with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with an asking price of… $25 million.

That's $10 million more than Harris paid for the property back in 2014, so if he finds a buyer at that price he'll have turned quite a tidy profit. But he's been trying throughout the year to sell it at that price, so it might not happen.

Still, the property is a nice one even by Beverly Hills standards. Described in its official listing as "The Hamptons comes to Los Angeles," the listing mentions its detached two-story guest house ("currently used as two separate state-of-the-art recording studios," says the listing, a reference to the home's current occupant. The listing also touts the home's five-car garage, home screening room, security quarters, and home gym. It goes on:

"The main residence features grand living spaces with soaring ceilings, French oak hardwood floors, a sweeping stone staircase, and floor to ceiling windows w/ an influx of natural light and panoramic view corridors. The gourmet chef's kitchen includes 2 over-sized islands, top-of-the-line appliances, and a one-of-a-kind wine cellar. The primary suite radiates luxury, with vaulted beamed ceilings, lounge area (with fridge and wet bar), a fireplace, lavish dual baths, walk-in closets, and discreet access to the backyard."

The story doesn't mention whether Harris is planning to leave LA altogether or perhaps downgrade to something a little bit smaller, but with a net worth of $300 million he can certainly afford to do as he likes.

You can take a look at Harris's hopefully soon-to-be-former Beverly Hills mansion in the video below, courtesy of The Altman Brothers:

Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Calvin Harris Articles