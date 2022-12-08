Calvin Harris Seeks $25 Million For Massive Beverly Hills Mansion

DJ Calvin Harris has been spending more and more time in in Europe lately, and evidently he sees less of a need to maintain such a large residence in Beverly Hills. How large? Harris has listed his 16,300-square-foot pad with ten bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with an asking price of… $25 million.

That's $10 million more than Harris paid for the property back in 2014, so if he finds a buyer at that price he'll have turned quite a tidy profit. But he's been trying throughout the year to sell it at that price, so it might not happen.

Still, the property is a nice one even by Beverly Hills standards. Described in its official listing as "The Hamptons comes to Los Angeles," the listing mentions its detached two-story guest house ("currently used as two separate state-of-the-art recording studios," says the listing, a reference to the home's current occupant. The listing also touts the home's five-car garage, home screening room, security quarters, and home gym. It goes on:

"The main residence features grand living spaces with soaring ceilings, French oak hardwood floors, a sweeping stone staircase, and floor to ceiling windows w/ an influx of natural light and panoramic view corridors. The gourmet chef's kitchen includes 2 over-sized islands, top-of-the-line appliances, and a one-of-a-kind wine cellar. The primary suite radiates luxury, with vaulted beamed ceilings, lounge area (with fridge and wet bar), a fireplace, lavish dual baths, walk-in closets, and discreet access to the backyard."

The story doesn't mention whether Harris is planning to leave LA altogether or perhaps downgrade to something a little bit smaller, but with a net worth of $300 million he can certainly afford to do as he likes.

You can take a look at Harris's hopefully soon-to-be-former Beverly Hills mansion in the video below, courtesy of The Altman Brothers: