California Pizza Kitchen Founder Gets Tons Of Dough For Beverly Park Mansion

Larry Flax, best known to the public as the co-founder of the California Pizza Kitchen chain, has sold his mansion in the exclusive Beverly Park gated community within Beverly Hills Los Angeles. The "French Château Meets Southern California" palace went for $34.4 million, and the buyer, according to the Robb Report a prominent Los Angeles surgeon named Dr. Bardia Anvar, got quite a discount compared to the property's initial asking price of $48.5 million.

This estate is a gem at any price, with a 14,000-square-foot main house and its five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus an almost 1,400-square-foot guest house with its own two beds and two baths. Official marketing material for the property also tout its high level of security and privacy, typical for homes in the Beverly Park gated community, where celebrities like Mark Wahlberg and Rod Stewart (to name just two) have been known to have homes:

"55 Beverly Park offers grand scale living with elegant proportions and holds infinite possibilities for impeccable entertaining and amazing year-round indoor-outdoor living. Located in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of Beverly Park, this very private home was expertly conceived by acclaimed architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, who worked closely with the homeowners to create their sophisticated vision. An air of French Château meets Southern California living pervades over the 2.89 acres of romantic French-style garden landscaping. A natural palate of curated lavish finishes and fine materials, including luxurious European imported stone and marble, are showcased in the 7 bedroom, 9 full-bathroom, 3 powder room estate."

Then there are the multiple amenities found on the property, like tennis court complete with nighttime lighting, elevator, private patio, or home office, which could of course be converted to an additional bedroom. Inside the main house you would find such treasures as a marble fireplace, wet bar, wine cellar, and a private movie theater purportedly with its own elegant velvet stage curtain.

The estate sits on nearly three acres of land, with room for a rose garden, reflecting pond flocked by statues of the mythological Apollo and Daphne, a children's wading pool, and outdoor kitchen, and several fountains.

It's a classic California mansion with too many opulent design notes to count, as you can see for yourself below in the video from Linda May on YouTube.