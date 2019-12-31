Bruce Willis Sells His Westchester Mansion For $7.66 Million

Bruce Willis along with his wife Emma Heming Willis are the sellers in what The Wall Street Journal says is among the most expensive real estate sales in Westchester, New York this year. That's despite the fact that, unfortunately for them, at a selling price of about $7.66 million they got some 41 percent less than what they'd listed the property for.

That was back towards the early part of this year, when the couple listed the 22-acre estate for $12.95 million. Then, over the summer, they slashed the price down to $9.39 million, before eventually finding a buyer at the $7.66 million price.

The centerpiece of the property is the 9,000-square-foot main house, with five bedrooms, plenty of space for entertaining, a playroom, a media room, and a spacious wine cellar. The Willis's reportedly paid some $12 million for the estate back in 2014, so the sale also represents a bit of a loss for them against their purchase price.

Here's how the property, located in the hamlet of Bedford Corners, is described in official marketing materials:

"This luxurious Bedford Corners estate has breathtaking panoramic views of the Croton Reservoir and beyond. The gated main property is beautifully landscaped and includes the sophisticated, 5+bedroom, 8958 SF Main House including the finished 2130 SF lower level, patio, vegetable garden, saltwater pool, pool house, tennis court (needs resurfacing), 2-car garage with storage above, additional detached 2-car garage with storage above. With magnificent views, ultimate privacy and yet only 40 miles to mid-town Manhattan, this property will please the most discerning buyers."

You can take a look at the property in the video below from Ann Cutbill Lenane:

Bruce and Emma Heming Willis were previously said to be dividing their time between this property and an apartment they have in Manhattan, and it isn't known whether they're planning to sell that as well.