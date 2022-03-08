Bruce Willis' Former Turks and Caicos Compound Is Back Up For Sale At $37.5 Million

An absolutely marvelous property on the private island of Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos that previously belonged to Bruce Willis just hit the market again.

Bruce constructed this paradise in 2004. In 2019 Willis and wife Emma Heming-Willis sold the property for $27 million. The current owners have just listed it $10 million higher: $37.5 million.

If that asking price is actually achieved, it will set a real estate price record for the Turks and Caicos Islands, according to one of the property's listing agents. Of course, that price increase reflects the work that the home's current owners, insurance industry power couple Mark and Robyn Jones of Goosehead Insurance, have done on the property in the intervening few years.

That includes complete renovations of all the home's interiors, as well as the conversion of one of the main house's bedrooms into a "bunkhouse and game room" in order to accommodate the couple's visiting grandchildren. Robyn Jones told the Wall Street Journal she hosts an annual "grandma camp" for all her grandchildren and their moms, and last year this event was held at the Turks compound.

The 12-bedroom compound was constructed by Willis in 2004, about four years after he purchased the land itself. It sprawls across almost 7.5 acres of gorgeous oceanfront land on Parrot Cay, and includes a total of 13,500 square feet of living space spread across several different structures: a main house, several guest houses, and a pavilion. Now, all these structures are unified by a single boardwalk, another Jones-era addition to the luxurious property.

As to amenities, they're nothing short of what you'd expect from such a glamorous celebrity residence. They include a yoga pavilion, a children's play area complete with large novelty pirate ship, beach volleyball net, a fire pit, and four separate swimming pools.

Now, the Joneses are parting with the property after spending much of the covid-19 crisis isolated there, as they and their family are spending more time on an even bigger vacation compound in Montana. As Robyn Jones put it, the place "is too beautiful, too magical a place to not be used all the time," so they're hoping to find a buyer that will be able to appreciate it year-round.

As you'll see in the video below, that shouldn't be too difficult: