Brody Dalle And Josh Homme List LA Home For Almost $5 Million

Queens of the Stone Age auteur Josh Homme and Australian rock singer Brody Dalle filed for separation sometime last year in what has been a somewhat contentious split between the two. Another indicator that the pair are really and truly on the outs comes from Dirt.com, which reports that they have listed their Hidden Hills home with an asking price of $4.75 million.

That's a pretty good price compared to the $2.5 million the couple reportedly spent on the home back in 2012. Originally constructed in 1964, the two-story house spreads across 4,554 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Here's how the home is described in official marketing materials from its newest listing last month:

"This architecturally stunning Modern Mediterranean is centered around the remarkable concrete gentle spiraled staircase. Explosive views from almost every window. Living room captures views from all sides, with vaulted wood beamed ceiling, remote controlled shades & concrete fireplace. Dining room has its own bar area & patio for al fresco dining with pergola, cafe lights & built in gas heaters. Kitchen boasts a Wolf range & built in bench seating. 1 bedroom suite & a den/office on the main level & 3 bedroom suites upstairs, all with their own balconies. Master suite has a hotel vibe with a marble backlit fireplace & an integrated remote-controlled hidden TV, 2 balconies, wall of closets + 2 walk in closets & a master bath with its own balcony. Yard is complete with a large pool with Baja shelf, spa, 1/2 bath/changing room, plenty of grass & many different hangout areas. Indoor/outdoor living at its best. Large 2 car garage with storage room & loads of built in cabinets. Property is fully gated, well lit & has multiple cameras."

The Hidden Hills place is not the only property that Homme and Dalle had during better times. They also had a home elsewhere in California, a Palm Desert house that they sold earlier this year for less than $1 million.

You can take a look at Brody Dalle and Josh Homme's Hidden Hills house in the video below from the Sanborn Team – BHHS California Properties YouTube channel: