Britney Spears Takes Loss Of Almost $2 Million In Sale Of Calabasas Mansion

Early this year, Britney Spears quietly listed her Calabasas mansion for sale for around $12 million. That was a little strange since she bought the mansion just seven months prior for $11.8 million. Even stranger, Britney reportedly never even moved into the place. If you follow her Instagram, you can see some videos of Britney and her husband Sam swimming in the mansion's pool and sliding down the slides, but then nothing for months. She apparently never even had moving trucks transfer their belongings from her nearby other mansion.

Today it's being reported that Britney has finally found a buyer for the property. Unfortunately for Britney, the buyer is paying $10.1 million, meaning she's taking a loss of $1.7 million in the deal.

Spears' buyer just got themselves an expansive and luxurious property at a relative bargain. Sitting on a 1.6-acre lot at the gated Estates at the Oaks neighborhood of Calabasas, the mansion sprawls across 11,650 square feet of interior space, with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The custom-built mansion boasts such luxurious touches as imported onyx, custom-made chandeliers, carved Cantera stone, and Ann Sacks Tile mosaics throughout. And some of the most impressive amenities include a tiered, ten-seat home theater, a wine cellar, a lounge with wet bar, and at least one gift-wrapping room. Outside you'll find a 55-foot pool with spa, waterfalls, fountains, and a waterslide. There's also a detached one-bedroom guesthouse and a five-car garage, plus a 2,000-square-foot patio complete with its own fireplace and barbecue.

The property's official listing puts special emphasis on security and privacy in addition to luxury, and it makes sense that it would appeal to a famous pop star like Britney Spears. And even though the buyer is reportedly not quite on the same level of fame, he is a somewhat notable figure, a Dallas-based personal injury lawyer named Ezekiel Tyson, Jr. Tyson is described by Dirt.com as a "veteran real estate investor" so it's possible he sees potential for a better profit margin than Spears got in the sale.

In any case, it's definitely a property worth taking a look at, and you can do just that in the video below from One Shot Productions: