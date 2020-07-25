Britney Spears' Old Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale At $6.8 Million

The Beverly Hills home that TMZ refers to as Britney Spears' old "drama mansion" has hit the real estate market once again, this time with a pretty steep price cut. When it was last put up for sale in 2018, it was priced at $9 million, but that price has come down to $6.8 million, which means now might be your chance to call it home.

The mansion was where Britney Spears lived after her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007 until 2012, an infamously tumultuous period for the singer. But as its official listing from 2018 made clear, the property itself is distinguished by its privacy and seclusion from prying outside eyes which makes it an obviously appealing home for those targeted by paparazzi or just plain nosey neighbors:

"Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, this Mediterranean Villa offers an ultra-lux lifestyle in the prestigious Summit of Beverly Hills. No expense was spared in this 6-bed, 7-bath celebrity retreat which elegantly combines grand spaces with timeless design and total privacy. Upon entering the open floor plan home, guests are greeted by a masterful two-story foyer from which all other rooms branch. Designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining, all living spaces – from the chef's kitchen with expansive breakfast nook to the sumptuous family room – open onto the impeccably manicured exterior. Framed by mature and lush landscaping and replete with a saltwater pool and alfresco dining, this secluded resort-style backyard instantly transports you to a picturesque Tuscan village. Upstairs, the sumptuous master suite includes dual baths, a fireplace, and a romantic loggia with balcony. Enjoy a luxurious Mediterranean lifestyle you won't want to escape from!"

The house sprawls across 7,500 square feet of living space, so there's plenty of room too, and now the former Spears mansion can be had for a relative bargain at more than $2 million less than its last most recent asking price. You can take a look at the home in the video below, courtesy of Hilton & Hyland: