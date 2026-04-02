British Billionaire Nick Candy Just Sold His London Mansion For $350 Million — Setting A New Record For Most Expensive Home Sale In History

The global ultra-luxury real estate market just witnessed history. In an off-market deal that defies the current high-interest-rate environment, a private mansion in London's exclusive Chelsea district has quietly changed hands for a staggering £270 million. That's roughly $350 million. For a single, private residence.

This historic transaction makes it the most expensive single-family home sale ever recorded on the planet.

The two-acre estate, known historically as Gordon House or Providence House, sits discreetly tucked away in the southwest corner of the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds. It occupies land that once housed the residence of Britain's first Prime Minister, Robert Walpole. The seller? British billionaire, property developer, and interior design magnate Nick Candy.

From a £6,000 Loan to Billionaires

To understand how a home in the heart of London reaches a $350 million valuation, you have to look at the man who built it. Nick Candy's rise to the apex of global real estate is the stuff of entrepreneurial legend.

Born in 1973, Nick and his younger brother Christian Candy didn't start out with billions. In 1995, while Nick was working at an advertising agency and Christian at Merrill Lynch, the brothers decided to try their hand at property development. They bought a modest flat in Earl's Court for £122,000 but quickly realized they had absolutely no money left to actually renovate it.

They borrowed £6,000 from their grandmother, lived in the dusty flat while working their day jobs, and renovated it in their spare time. Eighteen months later, they sold it for a £50,000 profit.

That single flip birthed the company that would become Candy London. By the mid-2000s, they had graduated from small flat renovations to reshaping London's skyline. Backed by Qatari investment, they developed One Hyde Park, widely considered one of the most exclusive and expensive residential complexes in the world.

Today, both Candy brothers sport a net worth of $2 billion. Not a shabby outcome considering they started with £6,000 from their grandmother.

$350 Million London Mansion

The Chelsea property that just broke the world record has been in the Candy family for over a decade. Christian Candy originally purchased the Grade II-listed historic site in 2012 for a reported £75 million. The property—historically known as Gordon House and later renamed Providence House by the Candys—was later transferred to Nick, who lived there with his wife, singer and actress Holly Valance, before their separation in 2025.

To understand its staggering $350 million valuation, you have to look at the sheer scale of the property. The estate sits on a remarkably rare two acres of land tucked away in the southwest corner of the Royal Hospital Chelsea grounds. The compound is actually composed of three distinct historic structures: the main house built in 1809, an Orangery built in 1725, and a smaller building known as Creek Lodge.

Over the years, Nick transformed these buildings into a breathtaking private compound designed to emulate a grand country retreat right in the middle of London. To maximize space without disrupting the historic exterior, the Candys excavated a jaw-dropping 14,000-square-foot subterranean basement to connect the structures. While the exact total square footage and final bedroom count of the finished compound are closely guarded private details, the home easily spans tens of thousands of square feet, incorporating massive family living wings, extensive guest accommodations, and dedicated staff quarters.

Underneath the manicured lawns, the mega-basement houses a 60-foot indoor swimming pool, a private IMAX cinema, a bowling alley, and a luxury spa. Above ground, he added a private lake, meticulously landscaped gardens, a panic room, and fused preserved Georgian architectural details with ultra-modern luxury. The return on investment—from £75 million to £270 million—is nothing short of astronomical.

The Most Expensive Homes Ever Sold in the World

Candy's $350 million triumph fundamentally rewrites the global record books. The sale is $130 million more than the most expensive home ever sold in the United States (#5 on the list below).

While there are private mega-builds and state-owned palaces that are WORTH more on paper, for example, Mukesh Ambani's $2 billion "Antilia" tower in Mumbai or Buckingham Palace, those have never actually been sold on the open market.

When looking strictly at residential, single-family real estate transactions, here is the newly updated hierarchy of the world's most expensive home sales:

1. Nick Candy's Chelsea Mansion (London, UK) — $350 million (£270 million)

The newly crowned king of real estate, sold in April 2026. A two-acre country-style estate hidden in the heart of London.

2. 75 Deep Water Bay Road (Hong Kong) — ~$322 million

Sold in 2017 to billionaire Pan Sutong for a staggering HK$2.5 billion, representing the peak of Hong Kong's ultra-prime market.

3. 2-8a Rutland Gate / Hyde Park Mansion (London, UK) — $279 million (£210 million)

Sold in 2020 to the family of Hui Ka Yan, the founder of the embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group.

4. 15 Gough Hill Road (Hong Kong) — ~$270 million

Purchased by mainland apparel tycoon Chen Hongtian in 2016 for HK$2.1 billion. (Note: This property was seized by creditors and resold in 2025 at a steep discount).

5. 220 Central Park South Penthouse (New York City, USA) — $239.9 million

Purchased in 2019 by Citadel hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. This 23,000-square-foot mega-penthouse remains the most expensive residential property ever sold in the United States.

6. Villa Les Cèdres (French Riviera, France) — ~$221 million (€200 million)

This historic 35-acre botanical estate, once owned by King Leopold II of Belgium, was sold in 2019 to Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.

7. One Hyde Park Penthouse (London, UK) — ~$213 million (£137 million)

Rinat Akhmetov also made waves in 2011 when he purchased this three-story penthouse in the Candy brothers' famous Knightsbridge development.

8. James Jannard's Malibu Estate (California, USA) — $210 million

In 2024, billionaire Oakley founder James Jannard sold his 9.5-acre oceanfront compound to an undisclosed buyer, setting the all-time record for the state of California.

9. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Malibu Mansion (California, USA) — $200 million

The music power couple paid cash in 2023 for this 30,000-square-foot concrete architectural masterpiece designed by Tadao Ando.

10. 22 Barker Road (Hong Kong) — ~$193 million

Sold in 2015 to property magnate Zhang Songqiao for HK$1.5 billion, showcasing the enduring value of Victoria Peak real estate.

11. Marc Andreessen's Malibu Estate (California, USA) — $177 million

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen purchased this sprawling seven-acre Malibu compound in 2021 from fashion magnate Serge Azria.

12. Regent's Park Mansion (London, UK) — $175 million (£139 million)

A 40-room luxury property previously owned by a member of the Saudi royal family, sold in a landmark 2024 London deal.

13. The "Gemini" Estate (Manalapan, Florida, USA) — $175 million

Netscape billionaire Jim Clark bought this 16-acre Florida compound for $94 million in 2021 and flipped it just 15 months later in 2022 to Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.