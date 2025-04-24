Brett Favre Lists Longtime 400+ Acre Mississippi Estate For $14 Million

NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre is parting ways with a place that's been at the center of his personal life for more than two decades. The legendary quarterback has listed his longtime Mississippi estate—known as Black Creek Farm—for $14 million. The price tag makes it one of the most expensive residential listings in the state's history.

Located about 20 minutes south of Hattiesburg, Black Creek Farm spans approximately 465 acres of rolling pastures, private lakes, pine forest, and custom-built homes. Favre and his wife, Deanna, purchased the land in the late 1990s and spent years developing it into a self-sustaining family compound. It's where they raised their daughters, hosted friends, and built out a dream retreat filled with outdoor recreation and luxurious amenities.

"Black Creek Farm has been the heart of our family for over 20 years," Favre said in a statement. "It's where we've raised our family and gathered with friends, spent summer afternoons by the pool and cookouts by the grill, and enjoyed quiet walks through the gated 460+ acres."

A Legacy Home

Favre, now 55, is best known for his storied 20-season NFL career, most notably his 16-year run with the Green Bay Packers, which included a Super Bowl victory in 1996. He also had stints with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings before retiring in 2010. Over the course of his career, Favre earned approximately $140 million in NFL salary alone, not including endorsements and off-field ventures. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Inside Black Creek Farm

The property was largely undeveloped when Favre acquired it. Among the first structures he built was a stable with a caretaker's lodge and a guesthouse above. The family lived in that guesthouse while the massive, custom-built main residence was being constructed. Completed in 2002, the main home spans roughly 20,000 square feet.

The estate also includes:

A second 5,000-square-foot home for Favre's mother-in-law

Two lakes (3.5 and 2 acres in size)

A 14-seat movie theater

A fully equipped gym

A library

A pool with adjacent pool house

Outdoor kitchen and game room

Sports courts and a sand volleyball court

Extensive barns, equipment storage, and additional outbuildings

A cattle operation and over 400 acres of pine forest

Favre also enjoys recreational hunting on the property, which is home to white-tailed deer, wild turkey, dove, and quail. A high fence surrounds the estate, and internal roads connect its many sections.

Here is a video tour of the property:

A Complicated Chapter

Favre's listing comes amid ongoing legal and health developments. In 2022, he was named in a high-profile civil lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services over misappropriated welfare funds. The litigation is still pending.

In 2024, while testifying before Congress during a hearing related to the welfare scandal, Favre revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Despite these challenges, the $14 million asking price for Black Creek Farm reflects both the property's extensive amenities and Favre's enduring legacy in Mississippi. If sold near asking, it would rank among the highest-priced residential sales in state history.