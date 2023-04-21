Bradley Cooper Lists Venice Starter Home For $2.4 Million

A Los Angeles home purchased by Bradley Cooper back in 2004 in the early days of his film career (and before his breakthrough in 2005's "Wedding Crashers") was just listed for $2.4 million. Cooper paid $1.2 million for the house back in 2004, then had the inside redone by interior designer Santillane de Chanaleill.

The house itself dates back to 1921, but the home's "natural and raw aesthetic" (per its listing) doesn't look like a traditional silent movie era palace. Somewhat unusually, the listing also doesn't conceal Cooper's association with the home, and specifically mentions his name right off: "This idyllic celebrity hideaway was Bradley Cooper's first house in Venice, tucked away behind mature landscaping to offer complete seclusion and privacy."

The home measures in at 1,571 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths, making this an opportunity for someone to own a movie star's home at a relatively modest price. The listing goes on to boast about the property's detached multi-purpose structure and the benefits of its ritzy location:

"A detached rear structure provides the perfect bonus room for an office, home gym, or living space. The outdoors are an entertainer's dream, with a built-in barbecue, fire pit, water feature, and hot tub. Whether you're hosting a dinner party or just relaxing with family and friends, this space is perfect for enjoying the Southern California lifestyle. This Venice property is a true gem, offering a blend of timeless, edgy design and comfortable coastal living, while being just minutes from some of the best shopping and dining spots on the Westside."

The house is enclosed by celeb-friendly privacy hedges, and the home's interiors are marked by harmony with the outdoors, with French doors in the master bedroom that open directly into the backyard.

It's a true movie star starter home, and after almost 20 years Cooper is ready to part with it. You can check it out in the video below from The Luxury Level: