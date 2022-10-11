Boy George Puts London Mansion Up For Sale At $18.2 Million

Pop star Boy George is looking to get rid of the London estate he's owned since way back in 1984, when he purchased the palatial mansion for an undisclosed price at the height of his fame, reports the New York Post. He's listed the Gothic Villa, located in the London neighborhood of Hampstead and originally known as "The Logs," for $18.2 million.

The estate sprawls across 5,454 square feet of interior space all in a distinctive architectural hybrid mixing Gothic and Italianate styles. Following renovations made by George on the property, it has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and as a Grade II Listed Gothic Villa that dates all the way back to 1868 it's got ample historical value, too. More recently, the listing also mentions another notable person who lived on the property before Boy George purchased it: comedian Marty Feldman, best known for his role as Igor in the classic film "Young Frankenstein."

The listing goes on:

"The property has been painstakingly refurbished and extended over a three year period under the auspices of F3 Architecture & Interiors in conjunction with multi-award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE and features a dramatic central staircase in a triple height central hall, a wonderful principal suite overlooking Hampstead Heath which features a bathroom with a giant skylight for a ceiling and benefits from secluded front and rear gardens in addition to secure off-street parking for several vehicles."

The home actually represents two plots that were combined into one after George purchased the adjoining land from singer Sam Smith, a project that resulted in a lengthy legal battle between himself and local authorities.

That's all over with now, though, and despite having lived in the home for almost 40 years the singer is ready to move on, and whoever the property's next owner will be the beneficiary of that choice. You can take a look at the property below, in a video courtesy of real estate agency Aston Chase: