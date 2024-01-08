Bob Vila (Yes, The 1990s PBS Home Remodel Guy) Seeks $53 MILLION For Palm Beach Island Mansion

All of today's insanely-rich home renovation TV personalities – Joanna and Chip Gaines (combined net worth $50 million), Tarek and Christina El Moussa ($15 and $25 million net worths, respectively), Nicole Curtis ($8 million), Jonathan and Drew Scott (combined net worth $200 million), Bryan and Sarah Beaumler (combined net worth $20 million)… and a dozen others – owe their entire careers to one man:

Bob Vila

For our younger readers who may not know that name, allow me to fill you in…

In 1978, a then-unknown contractor named Robert J. Vila won an award from Better Homes and Gardens magazine for his restoration of a historic home in Newton, Massachusetts. The magazine story caught the eye of a television producer named Russell Morash at Boston's PBS affiliate WGBH. [For those of you who are watching the HBO show "Julia," YES the same Russell Morash who made Julia Child famous, also discovered… Bob Villa!]

In 1979, Bob and WGBH launched "This Old House." Unlike today's shows that perform an entire home renovation in a single 22 minute episode, "This Old House" focused on just a handful of homes all season long, performing renovations over multiple episodes. It was slower-paced, but viewers really invested in the show's projects. And its host.

"This Old House" was a huge hit out of the gate. And thanks to his easy-to-follow home improvement talents, pleasant demeanor, beard and soon-to-be iconic plaid shirts, Bob Vila became a superstar. He went on to host 235 episodes of "This Old House", departing after the 10th season in 1989.

Why did Bob leave? There were several reasons, but a major factor was money. And I'm not implying that Bob was greedy. You have to understand that "This Old House" turned Bob into one of the most famous celebrities in America. That's not an exaggeration. And in the early seasons of "This Old House," at a time when Alan Alda was making $300,000 per episode of M*A*S*H, and John Ritter was making $150,000 per episode of "Three's Company," Bob Vila's salary per episode was $200. That's not a typo. In a 26-episode season, he made a TOTAL of $5,200. That's the same as making around $15,000 per year today after adjusting for inflation. It wasn't until later seasons that his salary was finally boosted to a still-meager $800 per episode. That's roughly $20,000 per season, or $50,000 per year in today's dollars. Bob easily could have made more money just being a full-time, normal home contractor without a TV show. But he knew how to capitalize.

One of the first things Bob did after leaving PBS in 1989 was sign a MAJOR endorsement contract was Sears. Specifically, he was hired to promote Sears' Craftsman tool brand. Even younger readers may be now recalling Bob Vila from these once-ever-present commercials:

Sears Battle

In 1990 Bob wisely launched his own series, "Bob Vila's Home Again," which went on to be syndicated by CBS for 16 seasons, through 2005. The show's primary sponsor was Sears.

In 2005 Sears was acquired by hedge fund manager Eddie Lampert. One of the first thing that Lampert wanted to cut was Bob's multi-million-dollar contract that was set to run for four more years.

Even though he was under contract with the retailer through 2009, weeks after Lampert took over in 2005, Bob learned that Sears was looking to kill his deal. Even after agreeing to a 75% pay cut, Sears wasn't satisfied. And as if that wasn't brutal enough, Sears also canceled its longtime sponsorship of "Bob Vila's Home Again." The loss of its main sponsor, at a time when his ratings were declining, was a death blow, and "Home Again" ended in 2005.

In the years since his show ended, Bob has hosted a few other shows. He also wrote a dozen books, launched a line of tools under his own name, and published BobVila.com, which he sold in 2020 to digital home improvement conglomerate Recurrent Ventures. But, as it would turn out, Bob Vila's best financial investment may prove to be a Florida mansion.

Palm Beach Mansion

In 2005, Bob and his wife/longtime business partner, Diana Barrett, bought Diana's late mother's mansion on Everglades Island in Palm Beach, Florida. Diana's parents bought the mansion in 1975 for $375,000. Bob and Diana bought it for $6.1 million.

As you might expect, Bob and Diana immediately began renovating. As you might NOT expect, he did not do any of the work himself. He hired a contractor. Can you imagine the pressure that guy felt? His client was LITERALLY BOB VILA.

Bob and Diana are apparently looking to downsize (they've already paid $12.5 million for a nearby mansion), so they recently put their original Palm Beach mansion up for sale. Their asking price for the 7-bedroom 7-bathroom, 6,300 estate?

$52.9 million

Let me repeat. $52.9 million. And believe it or not, that's actually in line with recent comparable sales of similar homes on the exclusive Everglades Island. Here is a video tour:

What Happened to Sears and Eddie Lampert?

Under Eddie Lampert's leadership Sears' revenue and profits plummeted. Thousands of employees lost their jobs. Sears, a once-iconic American brand that was founded in 1893, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Eddie attempted to buy the company out of bankruptcy but the court rejected his offer.