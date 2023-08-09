Bob Dylan Lists Scottish Estate For $4 Million

Music legend Bob Dylan has owned the historic Aultmore estate in the Scottish Highlands since 2006, when he and his brother David Zimmerman purchased it for roughly $3.5 million US. Now, they're reportedly looking to sell the handsome piece of real estate, this time with a listing price of almost $4 million.

With a total of 16 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread across the 18,000-square-foot main house that dates back to well over 100 years ago, Aultmore sits on a beautiful 24-acre lot that's surrounded by the dense greenery of Cairngorm National Park. The property listing mentions updates to the home's plumbing and electrical systems between 2007 and 2008, so this is one property that's been brought relatively up to date in addition to its historic charm. The listing goes on:

"The property is approached via a private tree-lined driveway with a turning circle and parking area to the front. The A-listed property has retained many of the features and designs from the original owner with the main elevation having a delightful symmetrical appearance with large astragal windows, and an elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos. The internal features are superb with Adam style marble fireplaces in most reception rooms, beautifully detailed plasterwork on ceilings and archways, superb timber floors and facings throughout."

Why would Bob Dylan want to get rid of such a gem, especially after nearly 20 years of ownership? As realtor Tom Stewart-Moore explained to the Scottish Daily Express, it's because he and his brother just don't get to use it as much as they used to:

"They've not been able to use it in recent years, and that's the reason for the sale. Up until about pre-Covid times, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year."

Amenities in the mansion include a billiard room, drawing rooms, and a formal dining room, in addition to its myriad other historical details. Then there are the equally charming outdoor touches like the property's two gazebos, fountain, walled garden, and pond.

The mansion has been available to rent in the past for weddings and other functions. You can see just such a wedding at Aultmore in the video below from Thistle Production and get an idea of what the property is like: