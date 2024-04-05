Bob Barker's Longtime Hollywood Mansion Hits The Market… Can You Guess The Price… Without Going Over??

The late game show legend Bob Barker, who hosted "The Price is Right" for more than 30 years, was even more loyal to a mansion in Hollywood. Bob lived at this mansion for his entire run of hosting "Price"… plus 20 years. Now that the stately property is for sale. Let's play Price Is Right rules to guess the asking price…

Before you make your guess, consider the following…

The longtime Barker estate spans approximately 5,000 square feet of living space and is located about 15 minutes away from the studio where "The Price is Right" was filmed for decades. It's located within a gated community in the Hollywood Hills called Outpost Estates and dates back almost a century, having been constructed in 1929.

Barker's heirs, who are now selling the property, have put the home's legendary former owner at front and center in its official listing:

"Bob Barker's estate of 50 years will be an opportunity of a lifetime for a lucky Buyer to acquire one of Outpost Estate's most famous homes. Bring this magnificent historical home back to its original splendor while adding your own style and personal touches."

But the listing also makes clear this is a pretty impressive residence, over and above its place in television history:

"The home consists of four bedrooms and three baths on the second floor and did contain two bedrooms/one bathroom in the basement. Each of the second-floor baths contain both a shower and tub. There are an additional two half baths on the ground floor. The home has a magnificent original fresco on the hallway ceiling and features both rounded doors and doorways, a spectacular fireplace in the LR, original stained glass windows and doors, and a wonderful original bar in the library/den. The home has a large and inviting pool and a great flat backyard with a majestic Oak Tree framing the property."

The house itself is an official historical monument thanks to Barker's own efforts and the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission, and way back in the late 19th century, the land itself was purchased by Harrison Gray Otis, the original publisher of The Los Angeles Times.

Barker died in 2023 after an incredible life, and the home reportedly underwent some upgrades even before that time. You can check out how the house looked back in 2021 in the video below from The Cilic Group on YouTube. We'll post the list price after the video. So, based on everything you've read and after you watch the video without going over, how much are you bidding for Bob Barker's Hollywood mansion???

And the answer…

$2.998 million

Did you go over or under? How close were you?