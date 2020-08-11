Blake Griffin Owns $30-40 Million Worth Of LA Real Estate

Blake Griffin hasn't played basketball with the Los Angeles Clippers since 2018, but he's continued to live in LA in the off-season, an arrangement that he's apparently has no plans to change, since Dirt.com reports that he's spent more than $19 million on a new .65-acre estate in the Brentwood of Los Angeles, with a mansion designed on spec by Triwest Development.

Since Griffin's new house was built on spec and never put officially for sale, visual materials and other details on the property are limited. But you can get a very quick look at the home in the Stella Artrois commercial below, which was reportedly filmed there:

Outside of the very brief glimpses of the home in that very brief commercial, construction permits as well as aerial images of the property show a "negative edge" style infinity pool out back as well as a spa area within the pool. There's also bit of woods in the back, next to a two-story detached guesthouse. But those show a closer look at the home may have to wait until he films another commercial there, or decides to put it up for sale himself.

Griffin spent a reported $19.1 million on the property, which is a little less than half of the estimated value of all the Los Angeles real estate he has to his name. He's still got the Pacific Palisades starter house he bought in 2013 for $9 million, but he's reportedly been trying to sell it since early 2019 with an asking price at around $11 million. Then there's his other Manhattan Beach farmhouse that he bought that same year for $4 million, said to be currently occupied by ex-girlfriend Brynn Cameron. That still didn't complete his 2019 buying spree, though, since he also bought a house in Studio City for $2.3 million, where his brother Taylor is now living.