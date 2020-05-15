Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Purchases $4.6 Million Studio City Home

Hot on the heels of the premiere of #BlackAF, his first project for Netflix, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has a new home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. The purchase is only the latest addition to what's quickly become a mini-real estate empire in Barris's name throughout LA, and he paid $4.6 million to add it to his holdings in the city, Dirt.com reports.

The handsome Cape Cod style house was previously the property of songwriter Emanueal "Eman" Kiriakou, whose name might not be familiar, but who has worked in the past with artists like Selena Gomez and Celine Dion. He sold it to Barris for $4.6 million, a profit of some $400,000 compared to what he paid for the property about three years ago.

As for the house itself, it sits on a small .38-acre estate but spans across almost 6,300 square feet of interior living space, with room for a swimming pool and even a small pool house out back. There's also a basement that the home's official listing says "could be an amazing STUDIO!"

The listing goes on:

"Stunning New Construction Cape Cod Home located in prime Studio City enclave. Grand foyer to sunken living room w/fireplace; formal dining w/glass wine room; French doors to vast lawn. Landing w/built-in workstation & balcony to street. Romantic master retreat overlooks pool & yard. En suite w/dual marble vanity, separate tub, rain shower, and water closet. Walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout. The palette is cool and sophisticated. Butler's pantry w/wine refrigerator leads to gourmet eat-in kitchen w/marble countertops, subway tile, 6-burner range w/griddle & pot filler faucet, farmhouse sink. Island w/breakfast bar. Sun-filled great room w/wall-to-wall built-ins, wainscoting, crown molding."

You can take a look at Kenya Barris's new Studio City digs in the video below from the Listings YouTube channel. Enjoy:

Barris is said to own at least four homes throughout Los Angeles, including two in Studio City and a $7.6 million mansion in Encino.