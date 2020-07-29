Birdman Sells His Miami Mansion – Which Once Belonged To Al Capone – For Almost $11 Million

A mansion in Miami which has had an interesting lineage of owners now belongs to an unknown new buyer, following a successful deal between this unnamed party and rapper Birdman, who's been trying to sell it since sometime in 2018. Now, he finally has, selling it for a reported $10.85 million, according to TMZ. But perhaps the most interesting part of the story is that the mansion in question once belonged to legendary gangster Al Capone.

Capone spent his final years on the massive, 30,000-square-foot estate, dying there in 1947. The house itself measures in at 20,000 square feet with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four half-baths, while the master bedroom alone sprawls across a luxurious 3,000 square feet. It's located in the ritzy Miami gated community of Palm Island, and when Birdman first tried to get rid of it almost two years ago it was priced at $15.5 million – so the unnamed buyer got quite a deal.

No offense to Birdman, but the property will likely always be known as the "Al Capone mansion," as it was described in official marketing materials from 2018 by realtor Nelson Gonzalez:

"The former waterfront mansion of Al Capone! 93 Palm is a magnificent waterfront estate located on guard-gated Palm Island in Miami Beach. Sitting on the lushly landscaped 30,000-sf lot are the main villa, the iconic pool cabana, and the guard-gate – now a guesthouse – that Al Capone built. The property features 100-ft of water-frontage on Biscayne Bay, a private beach, and an enormous 60 feet by 30 feet long pool! Original architectural details are beautifully preserved and restored to remind of a history like no other!"

As you can see, Capone's association with the property is a big selling point, which is also clear in the video below, also from Gonzalez, and which gives you a great look at the handsome estate. Check it out: