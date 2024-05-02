Bird Scooter Founder Travis VanderZanden Offloads Two More Mansions

Travis VanderZanden, founder of the beleaguered mobile scooter app Bird, doesn't seem to be done shaking up his real estate holdings, according to recent reports. Early in March, he sold the Los Angeles mansion he bought in 2020 from Trevor Noah, and in January of this year he found a buyer for his lavish mansion in Coral Gables, Florida. Now, VanderZanden has listed another Miami area property, this one with an asking price of $8.5 million.

The Los Angeles place, located in Bel-Air, was another bit of bad luck for VanderZanden, since at a closing price of $10.8 million he sold the property at a substantial loss of around $11 million compared to what he paid for it in 2020. He fared much better in Coral Gables, selling an estate he bought in 2021 for $21.8 million at a sum of $26 million — although he reportedly had to discount his initial asking price of $39.9 million.

As for the property currently listed for sale, it's a beauty at almost 6,850 square feet, six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. The official listing goes on:

"Designer New Construction built by the Calta Group, furnished and complete with impeccable interior designs by Sensi Casa, state-of-the-art electronics and security system. This 7,483 SF home with 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms plus studio, media room and gym, sits on a 17k+ lot and features an open floor plan, lots of natural light, volume ceilings and very generous spaces. The oversized principal room features 2 walk-in closets. Mia Cucina Italian cabinetry for the kitchen, closets, laundry room and bathrooms. Sliding impact doors open to the beautiful backyard with heated pool, jacuzzi and bbq grill. Top of the line appliances Subzero and Wolf, Hunter Douglas automatic blind system, an elevator, solar panels, Tesla backup battery power, EV charger and smart home system throughout and more!"

The Coral Gables house was even more impressive, measuring in at more than 13,800 square feet, with nine bedrooms and 11 baths. Here's the listing for that classic South Florida mansion:

"Spacious and spectacularly designed 18,045 Sq. Ft. residence with 223 Ft of water frontage and state-of-the-art amenities in Gables Estates. Nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and luxurious main suite with a balcony, gorgeous spa-like dual baths and walk-in closets. A grand hallway leads to the beautiful living room, formal dining room, great room, and chef's kitchen with a spacious center island and Miele, Wolf and SubZero appliances. The expansive terrace has lounging and dining areas, outdoor kitchen and an infinity-edge pool and spa that cascades to manicured landscaping. Highlights include a private dock, gym, office, media room, elevator, 4-car garage, playground, and staff quarters. Unique design features and finishes for a resort-like lifestyle."

Bird as a company suffered significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up declaring bankruptcy in December of last year, several months after VanderZanden stepped down from the company's board. The big loss he took on his LA mansion gives an idea of his need to downgrade, and he's clearly not done unloading property yet.

You can take a look at VanderZanden's South Miami pad in the video below:

And here is his former Coral Gables mansion, courtesy of The Jills Zeder Group: