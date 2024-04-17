Billy Joel Cuts Price Of His Florida Mansion By $15 Million

Music legend Billy Joel is apparently very eager to offload his huge Mediterranean-style mansion right on the beach in Manalapan, Florida. In recent months he has just cut the price by $15 million, down to its current $49.9 million.

Joel first listed the 13,350-square-foot mansion for sale last year, with an asking price of almost $65 million. Then, six months later, it came down to $54.9 million. And now it's down to under $50 million. Some have speculated that Joel might be eager to find a buyer before the area is potentially besieged by another Florida hurricane season, not to mention various other natural perils surrounding the nine-bed, 11-bath estate.

Of course, the listing doesn't mention any of that, instead focusing on the estate's ample selling points:

"This one-of-a-kind estate features rich details, intricate millwork, and sophisticated finishes. From spectacular reception to oversized living spaces and gorgeous formal dining room, this home is perfect for entertaining. Stunning wrought iron entryway opens to welcoming foyer with sweeping, detailed ceilings, beautiful imperial staircase, and crystal chandelier. Pristine estate with great natural sunlight throughout. Eat-in kitchen with island, china and silverware closet, and butler's pantry. Fabulous theater room connects to pub room with full bar. Paneled library with detailed fireplace. Expansive second floor primary wing with fireplace, dual baths, walk-in closets, and striking ocean views. Finished basement features air-conditioned 12+ car garage and temperature-controlled wine cellar with wet bar and tasting table. Fantastic guest house with two bedrooms, kitchenette, washer and dryer, and elevator. Full staff house with two bedrooms and kitchen. Deep water concrete dock. Oversized oceanfront columned loggia with summer kitchen, al fresco dining, TV, and fireplace."

The listing also mentions the property's covered balcony, pool, and fountain among its outdoor features.

The price cut comes as Joel has made other real estate moves as of late. He recently purchased another Florida home, this one in the Sanctuary gated community in Boca Raton, and he briefly listed his 26-acre Long Island estate for sale before taking it back off the market.