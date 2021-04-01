Billionaire Stewart Rahr Sells His Hamptons "Dracula Castle" For $50 Million

Stewart Rahr, the pharmaceutical billionaire who the New York Post says is better known as "Stewie Rah Rah, the No. 1 King of All Fun" purchased an eight-bedroom estate in the Hamptons back in 2004. Now, after more than five years attempting to sell the property, he's found a buyer for the sum of $50 million: significantly less than the $95 million he was originally asking for.

The mansion, known as "Burnt Point," was designed by architect Francis Fleetwood, and was once described by Rahr himself as being like something out of the movie "On Golden Pond." But neighbors in the area reportedly have a somewhat different cultural touchstone to describe their feelings for the property: "Dracula's Castle."

The Prince of Darkness also weren't mentioned in the home's official marketing materials, which describe Burnt Point like this:

"Stone and wrought iron gates mark the entrance to the estate, behind which sits a half-mile long driveway culminating in a circular motor court drive with covered porte cochere. The home's exquisite interior is set against the backdrop of water with views from nearly every room. Interior architectural details by Brian O'Keefe and the interior design work of Marjorie Shushan are featured throughout the residence, including eight bedrooms, 10 full and four half bathrooms, and separate guest wing. An interior breezeway of Cotswold stone connecting the main house to the guest wing, as well as two working elevators, enhances accessibility and promotes a seamless flow from one space to another. Featuring 200-year-old antique oak flooring, open arched doorways, six stone fireplaces, and distinctive millwork, the home is infused with character ensuring that no two rooms are exactly alike."

It's not known whether the buyer of Burnt Point purchased it for its Dracula-like qualities or not, but you can judge it for yourself by taking a look at the video below, from the Bespoke Real Estate YouTube channel.