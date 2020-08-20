Billionaire Peter Sperling Sells Former Vincent Price House For $16.5 Million

An elegant home with some very important Hollywood history was just sold by billionaire Peter Sperling, reports the Los Angeles Times. The Spanish-style compound which includes an expansive main house, guest house, and various outdoor amenities once belonged to the legendary horror film actor Vincent Price, and it's been sold for $16.5 million.

While the home might not look like the haunted castle one would imagine Vincent Price whiling away his off hours in, it still has plenty of charm dating all the way back to the 1920s, and its official listing described it as a "Distinguished Holmby Hills compound" that's "steeped in Hollywood Fame." The listing goes on:

"Exquisitely maintained (extensively renovated cira 2003-4) Main house feat. timbered cathedral ceilings, handcrafted wrought iron & painted tiles, hrdwd flrs. 2-story chandelier entry, grand living room w/ trussed ceiling, fireplace, Juliet's balcony, courtyard & gardens. Gorgeous master w/ barrel vaulted ceiling, fireplace, sitting area, office, walk-in closets & lavish spa-style bath. Formal dining & breakfast room, family room, library/study, Home Theatre (formerly a Bel-Air "Circuit" Projection Theater), game room w/ bar, lounge & refrig wine cellar, art studio, playroom, staff quarters w/ catering kitchen outdoor living loggia. Detached 1-bedroom GH w/ kitchen, n/s tennis court w/ pavilion, pool, spa & pool cabana, bball court, flat lawns & play ground, rose gardens, motor court, 2-car porte-cochère, 3-car garage."

Sperling, son of Phoenix University founder John Sperling, purchased the property back in 2004 for around $15 million, making a small profit in the recent sale. But the $16.5 million purchase price is reportedly quite a bit lower than what Sperling was seeking when he originally put the home up for sale last year, when he was seeking a price in the $21 million range.

It's all in a day's work for Sperling, though, who's been involved in several large real estate purchases in recent years. In 2015, he sold another home that once belonged to a famous film and television star – Jane Seymour, whose former Montecito estate was sold by the billionaire for $10.5 million.

You can take a look at the home that once belonged to Vincent Price, and much more recently Peter Sperling, in the video below from realtor Joyce Rey: