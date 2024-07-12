Billionaire Jorge Perez Donates $10 Million Luxury Condo To Charity

By on July 12, 2024 in ArticlesCelebrity Homes

If you're a wealthy individual looking to unload a piece of real estate, sometimes it makes sense to just give it away to a worthy charity rather than go through the hassle of selling it, as former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder did earlier this year. That's an approach that was recently taken by Miami real estate billionaire Jorge Perez, and fortunately for the recipient of their luxury condominium, the Miami Foundation was able to turn the place around quickly, already having sold it for $10 million.

Perez and his wife donated the penthouse of the One Ocean complex in Miami to the organization, and it's not the first time that the Miami Foundation has received such a gift from Perez. Back in 2021, Perez donated all $33 million in proceeds from the sale of a large mansion to the Miami Foundation as well.

$10 million was a bit of a discount for the One Ocean penthouse, almost $2 million under its asking price, having been put up for sale several times before the decision to donate it was made. And the buyer now owns some 3,300 square feet of South Florida luxury, with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private rooftop deck and wraparound balcony, and an entrance accessed via private elevator. Its official listing has more:

"Welcome to the premier penthouse at One Ocean, designed by renowned architect Enrique Norten in the heart of Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood. Floor to ceiling glass walls, wrap around balconies, and a massive rooftop terrace with jacuzzi all provide spectacular views of the ocean and Government Cut. The garden like terrace is a truly sensational venue for entertaining, with various sitting areas, a bar area, and lush landscaping by Enzo Enea. The residence is being sold decorated and furnished by designer Sharon Rauvola. The building, in addition to its spectacular location, provides a wide array of amenities for residents, including a fitness center and spa and serviced pool with ocean views. Art is excluded from the sale."

In a press statement on the donation, the Miami Foundation says the money from the sale would be used for arts and culture causes in the city. You can see the penthouse for yourself below, from the OFFICIAL Estates channel on YouTube:

