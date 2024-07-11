Billionaire Founder Of Raising Cane's Chicken Finger Chain Buys The Most Expensive Condo In Nashville History

Todd Graves, the billionaire founder of the popular Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers fast food chain, can now add breaking a Nashville real estate record to his list of accomplishments. Graves has paid $15 million for a penthouse apartment in Nashville's Four Seasons Hotel & Residences, the most anyone has ever paid for a condo in that city.

It probably goes without saying that this isn't a typical condo. Known officially in marketing materials as The Grand Penthouse, the unit sprawls across nearly 4,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, all with what the listing called "the perfect blend of luxury and comfort." And lovers of Music City, Tennessee already know it's a gem of a location, as the listing put it:

"Marvel at the breathtaking panoramic views that extend above the clouds, with iconic landmarks such as the 'Batman Building,' the picturesque Cumberland River, and the majestic Nissan Stadium all visible at eye level. Indulge in the world-class amenities that Four Seasons is renowned for, including concierge services, fitness facilities, and spa services. Every inch of this penthouse is adorned with top-of-the-line finishes sourced from around the globe, ensuring an unrivaled level of luxury."

Not only is this the most expensive condo in Nashville history, it also broke a price record per square foot for not just Nashville but all of the Middle Tennessee region, at almost $3,800 per square foot of the unit. And that doesn't include the 1,000-square-foot balcony for taking in those views of the city.

Despite the record-breaking price tag, it was reported that The Grand Penthouse was only on the market for less than 24 hours before Graves snapped it up. Graves lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but the purchase was probably connected with the recent opening of a flagship Raising Cane's location in the city.

As for the sellers, they made a profit of about $4 million against what they paid for the penthouse in March of 2023, when they purchased it "white box," meaning they were free to build out and furnish the unit as they pleased.

You can take a look at Todd Graves's record-breaking Grand Penthouse in the video below from The Erin Krueger Team YouTube channel: