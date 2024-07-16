Billionaire Dan Snyder Lists DC Area Mansion For $60 Million

Dan Snyder, the billionaire and former owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders, is apparently cutting his ties with the DC area. Snyder has listed his expansive Alexandria estate, known as River View, with an attention-grabbing asking price of $60 million. The sale comes after the news earlier this year that Snyder had donated another DC area mansion of his to the American Cancer Society after failing to find a buyer.

If Snyder manages to find a buyer at that price, he will have sold the most expensive single residence in the greater Washington DC area, a record currently held by … this same house, from when he purchased it in 2021 for $48 million. The estate also has some historical significance apart from its selling price, as at 16.5 acres, it is the largest privately owned parcel of the Mount Vernon estate owned by George Washington in the 18th century.

Despite its historical trappings, this mansion is relatively new, built by previous owner Lockheed Martin CEO Robert Stevens to be ultra-modern and environmentally sustainable. It's described in official marketing materials as not just a smart house but a "brilliant house," with "[g]eothermal heating, extensive state-of-the-art well water management, 150 KW full-property back-up generators, security systems, utilities, information, entertainment systems are all controlled by a central bank of computers." Here's more:

"Terraces with water views are accessed by nearly every room in the house and invite quiet moments for fresh air, contemplation, private dinners or birdwatching. Equally perfect for hosting hundreds of guests for special events. Designed by architect Jim Rill and constructed by West Wing Builders, special amenities include a large home gym with radius windows overlooking the Potomac, with adjacent spa area that includes an indoor resistance pool, spa, steam room and sauna. The gaming room has a full bar, pool table, 2 TV's, hand crafted stone walls and also views of the river. The 15 seat movie theater allows for comfortable and safe screenings of the latest films. A large wood paneled reception room leads to a circular room with exceptional views of both the river and the gardens. The estate includes 400 feet of water frontage, a 3 bedroom 3 bath 2,600 square foot guest house, a fully reconstituted carriage house with 4 car spaces and a studio apartment, a waterfront dock and reproduction of english colonial boxwood and rose gardens (inspired by old blueprints found on the property). Existing tree groves have been improved to create your own private and lovely wooded areas. Throughout the 16.5 acres you will find that the all-new infrastructure is as impressive as is the beauty."

The main house on the estate has 16,000 square feet of living space all on its own, with eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, plus all the amenities mentioned above.

Here's video of River View, courtesy of the MEGATOP luxury houses YouTube channel: