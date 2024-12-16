Billionaire Cirque Du Soleil Co-Founder Guy Laliberté Lists Massive Montréal Mansion For $9.3 Million

Guy Laliberté, one of the few living people who can truly be described as a "circus billionaire" for his part in creating the world-famous Cirque du Soleil, is moving out of his palatial estate in Montréal. Laliberté has listed the expansive property and its 50 individual rooms for sale with an asking price of $9.3 million.

That's $4 million less than what Laliberté was reportedly seeking when he briefly listed the property for sale last year. But the home is a virtual castle, with 13,000 square feet of living space and eight bedrooms spread across five (!) floors. Here's a bit more from the home's short and sweet listing:

"Luxurious residence nestled on the sought-after foot of Mount Royal on one of the most prestigious streets in Outremont. A true architectural gem built on a 15,660 ft² lot, distinguished by its stone façade and slate roof. Completely renovated and expanded."

Two garages and six spaces for additional parking mean plenty of room for entertaining as if that could be in any doubt, and the listing also touts the home's "intimate outdoor area." But it's in the home's basement where many of the most interesting amenities are to be found. There's a bar, of course, as well as a DJ booth, plus a billiards room, a gym, a stadium-seating movie theater, and a wine cellar.

All in all, it's the kind of flashy yet elegant deluxe mansion you would expect a French circus tycoon and amateur astronaut, who, by the way, once upon a time was a homeless street performer, to live in. And even though he is leaving this particular home behind, he has plenty of other places to call home, including villas in locales like Ibiza and Hawaii.

You can take a look at Guy Laliberté's one-of-a-kind Montréal castle in the video below, courtesy of Nathalie Neron on Vimeo: