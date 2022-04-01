Betty White's Longtime Carmel Home Pops Up For $8 Million

Betty White was a comedy and showbusiness legend with a career that lasted the better part of a century and legions of fans all over the world. And for 50 of those years, White had a special home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA. A charming 3,600-square foot home with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, this property has recently hit the real estate market with an asking price of $7.95 million.

According to the recent Dirt.com report on the listing, White purchased the undeveloped property back in 1978 with her husband, game show host Allen Ludden, for $170,000. They proceeded to spend the next few years building their dream home. Tragically, in those ensuing years Ludden developed an aggressive form of cancer. He died in the home on June 9, 1981, just days after they finally moved in.

The house is a lovely piece of property with plenty to recommend it aside from its strong connection to the beloved Betty White. As per its official listing:

"Meander through your storybook garden in Carmel, one of America's stunning jewels, as you gaze at the horizon from your rare, oceanfront estate. Situated on sought-after Ribera Road, this mid-century masterpiece displays panoramic ocean views of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach from nearly every room, thanks to the genius of architect Richard Hicks. Infused with an effervescent energy, this three-story manor offers a parade of serene moments from outdoor decks, discrete spaces lush with blooms, and through generous windows that showcase the majesty of land meeting sea. Step through the back gate to put your toes in the sand, or choose from an assortment of walking trails throughout the elegantly understated Carmel Meadows neighborhood. Here, paradise is yours."

One of those four bedrooms is currently situated as a sitting room with an attached bath. Other features of the home include skylights and giant picture windows for taking in those gorgeous coastal views, and shoji screens that separate the kitchen from the dining room, if desired. It's easy to imagine White happily spending her downtime in this quiet sanctuary away from the bustle of Hollywood.

You can take a look at Betty White's former home in the video below, from Aerial Canvas: