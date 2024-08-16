Ben Affleck Buys His Own Equestrian Spread In Brentwood For $20.5 Million

Ben Affleck, reported to be going through a divorce from Jennifer Lopez and selling off their giant mansion in Beverly Hills, is consoling himself with an equestrian-style spread in the nearby Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The actor has paid $20.5 million for a 6,200-square-foot home originally designed by noted architect Cliff May.

Located within the (also May-designed) enclave of Riviera Ranch, home to other celebs, including Diane Keaton right next door, the property is known as Paradise Found and was described like so in its official listing before Affleck snapped it up:

"The main house features an open floor plan with soaring wood-beamed ceilings and garden views throughout. Organic flow through the main living spaces to the chef's kitchen. 4 spacious bedrooms in addition to the serene primary suite featuring a fireplace, steel windows and doors that open out to the gardens. Ascend a flight of stairs to a spacious office with fireplace."

But as an equestrian-friendly property, there's more to Paradise Found than just the main house. The listing explained: "As an equestrian estate, the grounds are complete with stables, a walking ring, and a tack room."

Could Affleck be taking up horseback riding? Possibly, but according to an Entertainment Tonight source he bought the home with an eye towards privacy and improving on the co-parenting dynamic between himself and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Paradise Found has other outdoor amenities in addition to its equestrian features. There's also a swimming pool and spa, as well as a two-story detached guest house. All in all, it sounds like a promising place for Affleck to get a fresh start as he prepares for whatever is next in his personal and professional life.

You can take a look at Paradise Found for yourself in the video below from the Rial Productions YouTube channel: