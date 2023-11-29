Baseball Legend Pedro Martinez Sells Miami Mansion For $5 Million

Back in August of 2019, former Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez purchased a handsome waterfront mansion in Miami from fellow baseball pro Alcides Escobar for $3 million. Now, Martinez has parted ways with the property, selling it (and getting a nice profit) for the reported sum of $5.3 million.

The mansion boasts more than 5,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, all located on one of the most scenic gated communities of north Miami. As its official marketing materials put it:

"Luxury meets Lifestyle at Villa Brazo, located in the Gated Community of The Estates of Sans Souci. Greeted by a Grand Entrance featuring Cathedral-Height Ceiling, This is Where Intelligence Meets Beauty: SMART home, EXCEPTIONAL layout. 6 spacious Bedrooms Suites, 4 up & 2 down, ample Closet Space, 2-Car Garage, and an option for an Elevator. The kitchen is equipped with Top-of-the-Line Appliances, including Sub Zero & Wolf Gas Stove. Dive into Decadence with HEATED POOL, JACUZZI WATERFALL, & BBQ kitchen, coupled with PALATIAL Living Spaces; GET READY TO HOST IN STYLE."

Hosting and entertaining will also be a joy thanks to the surrounding Sans Souci community, said to be centrally located and just a quick drive away from several prime Miami locations.

The listing also describes the property as a "boater's paradise," situated as it is along 75 feet of direct access beachfront just minutes from the ocean. The entire house is the embodiment of Miami luxury, and as for Martinez, he's reportedly staying put in the city, having already taken steps to relocate to another place in a different area of Miami, also on the waterfront. The identity of the home's new owner appears to be, at this point anyway, unknown.

You can take a look at Pedro Martinez's former Miami home in the video below, from SwiftPix Photography on Vimeo: